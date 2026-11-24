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The Brief East Bay teen K’Miracle Anderson has been missing since early October. She was last seen at the end of the school day at Berkeley High School. The case is being handled by Emeryville police.



It has been more than a month and a half since loved ones have seen 16-year-old K’Miracle Anderson. As the search continues, they're desperately urging the public to help bring her home.

What we know:

The teen was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Berkeley High School in Berkeley, according to an Ebony Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol last month.

What we don't know:

KTVU reached out to Berkeley High to see if she’s a student there but has not heard back with a confirmation.

It’s unclear if she is a resident of Emeryville, but it's that city's police department that is handling the missing person's case.

Possibly in east Contra Costa County area

In a news release shared with KTVU from Emeryville PD, investigators said that she’s believed to be in the Brentwood-Oakley area.

Investigators also noted that due to K’Miracle's age, they would not be releasing additional information about her.

SEE ALSO: Family of missing Fairfield woman Chantel Brooks holds vigil in San Francisco

On Nov. 10, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children posted about the case on social media in the ongoing effort to bring the teen home.

Teen's description

K’Miracle Anderson is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and hazel-colored eyes.

A flyer circulated by Emeryville police said she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray or black pants and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information on K’Miracle’s whereabouts or any other details about the case is urged to contact the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3700. If she is seen, please call 911 immediately.

The CHP said it was notified about K'Miracle Anderson's case on October 18, 2026.