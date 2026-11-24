Missing teen was last seen at Berkeley High on Oct. 7. Efforts continue to bring her home
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - It has been more than a month and a half since loved ones have seen 16-year-old K’Miracle Anderson. As the search continues, they're desperately urging the public to help bring her home.
What we know:
The teen was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Berkeley High School in Berkeley, according to an Ebony Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol last month.
What we don't know:
KTVU reached out to Berkeley High to see if she’s a student there but has not heard back with a confirmation.
It’s unclear if she is a resident of Emeryville, but it's that city's police department that is handling the missing person's case.
Possibly in east Contra Costa County area
In a news release shared with KTVU from Emeryville PD, investigators said that she’s believed to be in the Brentwood-Oakley area.
Investigators also noted that due to K’Miracle's age, they would not be releasing additional information about her.
SEE ALSO: Family of missing Fairfield woman Chantel Brooks holds vigil in San Francisco
On Nov. 10, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children posted about the case on social media in the ongoing effort to bring the teen home.
Teen's description
K’Miracle Anderson is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and hazel-colored eyes.
A flyer circulated by Emeryville police said she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray or black pants and black flip-flops.
Anyone with information on K’Miracle’s whereabouts or any other details about the case is urged to contact the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3700. If she is seen, please call 911 immediately.
The CHP said it was notified about K'Miracle Anderson's case on October 18, 2026.