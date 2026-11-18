The Brief Family and friends gathered outside the Le Nain Hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin, where 37-year-old Chantel Brooks worked before disappearing July 17. Fairfield police suspect foul play. Brooks and her black 2021 Infiniti SUV remain missing, and Fairfield police suspect foul play. Her family is raising money for additional billboards across the Bay Area and a private investigator as they hope for answers.



Four months after 37-year-old Chantel Brooks disappeared under suspicious circumstances, her family and friends gathered outside her former workplace in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood Tuesday evening, calling for answers and pleading for her safe return.

Woman missing since July

What they're saying:

"Bring Cici home," loved ones chanted during the vigil outside the Le Nain Hotel, where Brooks worked as a receptionist.

Brooks, a San Francisco native who lived in Fairfield, has been missing since July 17.

Surveillance footage captured her leaving the hotel shortly after midnight.

Her brother, Kevin Robinson, said he has repeatedly returned to the neighborhood to distribute flyers and raise awareness about her disappearance.

"I've been coming down here myself just putting out flyers and just putting up posters on the wall and come to find out most of the residents in the hotel don't even know that she's missing," said Robinson.

Cathy Woodside, who lives at the hotel, remembered Brooks as a kind woman who kept to herself.

"She was a petite little thing, she was so kind, she didn't bother nobody. She came in, did her work," said Woodside.

The backstory:

After leaving work, Brooks was captured on surveillance video leaving a CVS in Fairfield and walking toward her black 2021 Infiniti QX50 SUV.

Fairfield police are searching for 36-year-old Chantel Brooks, who has been missing since July 17.

Her family said a Flock license plate reader later detected her vehicle in an East Oakland neighborhood.

However, neither Brooks nor her SUV has been found.

They also said Brooks' Find My iPhone last showed a signal near Pena Adobe Regional Park in Vacaville.

Fairfield police suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Family members said Brooks' apartment showed signs of a violent struggle.

They also said her boyfriend of approximately one year left with a suitcase shortly after she disappeared.

Friends previously told KTVU there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship.

Police have served a search warrant at the home, but authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or persons of interest.

Family frustrated by lack of answers as holidays approach

Painful uncertainty:

More than four months into the investigation, Brooks' loved ones say the uncertainty has become increasingly difficult.

"I'm just frustrated about the overall investigation… we haven't gotten any answers and we do know that they're working hard, we communicate them," said Keanna Ahmed, Brooks' cousin.

Family members said investigators have indicated there are developments in the case that cannot yet be publicly disclosed.

Diamond Fuller, another cousin, described the emotional toll of waiting for answers.

"It just get harder and harder, the more days go by, the more weeks, it's hard to process," said Fuller.

"She was bubbly, she was happy, this is not something that should of happened to her," she added.

With Brooks' birthday already passed and Thanksgiving approaching, her family is confronting the possibility of spending another holiday without her.

"Her birthday's passed, we're coming up on the holidays. A family without their loved one on a holiday is torturing to any family, so we're desperately trying to get her home before Thanksgiving," said Robinson.

What you can do:

Loved ones are urging anyone who may have information about Brooks' disappearance or the whereabouts of her black Infiniti SUV to contact the Fairfield Police Department.

The family is also continuing to raise money through GoFundMe to install additional missing-person billboards across the Bay Area and cover the ongoing costs of a private investigator.

For Brooks' family, the vigil was another opportunity to keep her name and face in the public eye as they continue searching for answers.

Betty Yu is a KTVU FOX 2 reporter. Follow her on Instagram and X at @bett_yu.