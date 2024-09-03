Expand / Collapse search

Teen sexual assault suspect arrested: San Jose police

Published  September 3, 2024 4:49pm PDT
KTVU FOX 2
Julio Cesar Cortez, 19, was arrested, suspected in a February sexual assault in San Jose, police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 3034. (San Jose Police Department )

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a teenager in a months-long sexual assault investigation.

Police said the attack happened in the early morning hours of February 24 in the area of Camden Avenue and Lancaster Drive. 

The victim told police that an unknown man approached her while she sat in her vehicle.

"The victim self-transported to the hospital where she reported the crime," officers said. 

The SJPD Sexual Assault Investigations Unit launched an investigation. 

Police said the investigation led detectives to identify 19-year-old Julio Cesar Cortez as the suspect.

Last month, police located Cortez down south in San Bernardino. Police in that city took him into custody on Aug. 6.

Within a week, San Jose police transported him to the Bay Area, where he was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a sexual assault charge.

Jail records show Cortez remains in custody and is being held without bail.

