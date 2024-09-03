Teen sexual assault suspect arrested: San Jose police

article

The Brief San Jose police announced an arrest in a months-long sex assault investigation. The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Julio Cesar Cortez. The suspect was located in San Bernardino and transported to San Jose last month.



San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a teenager in a months-long sexual assault investigation.

Police said the attack happened in the early morning hours of February 24 in the area of Camden Avenue and Lancaster Drive.

The victim told police that an unknown man approached her while she sat in her vehicle.

SEE ALSO: San Jose police officer charged by DA for lewd acts, sexual assault of child

"The victim self-transported to the hospital where she reported the crime," officers said.

The SJPD Sexual Assault Investigations Unit launched an investigation.

Police said the investigation led detectives to identify 19-year-old Julio Cesar Cortez as the suspect.

Last month, police located Cortez down south in San Bernardino. Police in that city took him into custody on Aug. 6.

Within a week, San Jose police transported him to the Bay Area, where he was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a sexual assault charge.

Jail records show Cortez remains in custody and is being held without bail.

The Source The San Jose Police Department provided information about the arrest in a press release. KTVU also found information about the suspect's status from the Santa Clara County's inmate booking information portal.



