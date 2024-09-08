Teens missing out of Oakland for several weeks, months

The Brief Josias Velasquez Colindres, 17, was last seen on July 15 in Oakland Isreal Myers, 16, was last seen in Oakland on Aug. 20. It's unclear what either teen was wearing when they disappeared



Two teens have not been seen for several weeks and are considered missing, Oakland police shared.

Josias Velasquez Colindres, 17, was last seen nearly two months ago on July 15. He was last seen in the 3500 block of East 16th Street. Police said it's not known what he was last wearing or the time of day he was last seen.

Josias is a Latino male standing at 5 feet 2 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Josias Velasquez Colindres. 17-year-old missing out of Oakland since July 15.

When Josias disappeared, he weighed around 120 pounds.

Police are also searching for 16-year-old Isreal Myers, who was last seen on Aug. 20 in the 1200 block of 65th Avenue.

Police also did not share what time of day he was last seen and say it's unknown what he was last wearing.

Isreal has black hair with yellow highlights and brown eyes. He weighed around 120 pounds around the time of his disappearance.

Isreal stands at 5 feet 4 inches.

Anyone who sees or has information regarding either's disappearance is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.