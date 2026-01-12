Tenants abandon massive lizard in Alameda

article

Former tenants left a massive lizard, called an ornate Niles monitor, behind in their home, Alameda police announced on Monday.

Police dispatchers were called about it, and they, in turn, called animal control, police said.

The lizard was large and aggressive, but police said they were able to devise a plan to get the reptile safely to the East Bay Vivarium.

The lizards, which can often be confused with Komodo dragons, have powerful bites, strong claws, and forceful tails that can cause injuries.

Police said that Ornate monitors, native to West and Middle Africa, are not suitable for beginner reptile keepers and are never appropriate pets for children.

Police posted photos of the lizard, who was seen climbing up a window on Venetian blinds.

Alameda police did not state if they were going to track down the former tenants, who left the lizard behind.

Tenants left behind a 7-foot ornate Nile monitor, a type of lizard, in an abandoned Alameda home. Photo: Alameda police



