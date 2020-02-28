Tensions flare at Oakland Police Commission meeting after chief ouster

The Oakland Police Commission met for the first time Thursday night since the firing of police chief Anne Kirkpatrick.

The public meeting drew both supporters and opponents of the former chief.

The decision to fire the chief sent shockwaves through the department, but some say they weren't surprised by the commission's decision.

“We've been asking for the firing of the police chief for a year,” one woman told the commssion. “I'm so glad that it happened."

Another woman had a completely opposite reaction.

“This commission is a disgrace,” she said. “Members bashed Chief Kirkpatrick with little support from the city leadership.” Others also came out in support of the chief, calling the commission a "disgrace" and a "mob of civilians."

The Oakland Police Commission meets for the first time after they fired the police chief. Feb. 27, 2020

The commission fired Kirkpatrick last week, without cause.

Chairwoman Regina Jackson told the audience she did not appreciate Kirkpatrick accusing her colleague Ginale Harris of trying to fire her in retaliation for getting her towing fees waives; an allegation Harris denies.

Kirkpatrick's “recent media games to try to attack the mayor or discredit this commission only reinforce that we made the right decision," Jackson said. “The idea that something so petty would drive all seven commissioners and the mayor of our city to reach the same conclusion is just simply ridiculous.”

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.