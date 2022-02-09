Tesla calls alleged forthcoming discrimination lawsuit by State of California 'misguided'

article

In a blog post from Wednesday, Tesla alleges the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) plans to file a suit against the automaker for "systematic racial discrimination and harassment" among production workers at the Fremont Factory.

The state did not confirm it is planning to sue Tesla.

The post alleges a forthcoming lawsuit is based on the years 2015 through 2019 and calls it "misguided."

Tesla said DFEH had concluded a three-year investigation of the company and never raised concerns over current workplace practices.

A DFEH spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The electric car maker's blog continued: "Tesla strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment and has a dedicated Employee Relations team that responds to and investigates all complaints." The post mentions they also have a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team.

"The DFEH has decided to sue Tesla instead of constructively working with us. This is both unfair and counterproductive, especially because the allegations focus on events from years ago," the blog post reads.

While Tesla alleges the focus of this potential lawsuit is from years ago, the problems surrounding racism and sexism at the Fremont plant persist.

Last November, a female employee, in a suit against the automaker, claimed female employees at the Fremont plant have been subject to "rampant sexual harassment" for years.

Less than a month later, another female employee filed a lawsuit alleging "continuous and pervasive" sexual harassment.

Mercury News reports in 2020, DFEH received 31 reports of alleged discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender expression, disability and pregnancy, public records show, although a handful of those cases were closed due to insufficient evidence.

Last October, a jury ordered Tesla to pay nearly $137 million to a former male worker who is Black. Owen Diaz said he suffered racial abuse. Traumatized by his time at Tesla, he said he now drives a bus for AC Transit.

Tesla maintains that in the past five years, on nearly 50 occasions where DFEH closed a case involving alleged discrimination or harassment, it did not find misconduct against Tesla. The automaker plans to challenge a lawsuit through the court system if one is filed.