Tesla faced another hurdle as U.S. safety regulators recalled nearly all Cybertrucks over concerns that an exterior panel could detach from the car while driving.

46K Cybertrucks recalled

What we know:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a safety notice on Tuesday, stating that 46,000 Cybertrucks were being recalled because of a stainless steel trim panel, known as a cant rail, that runs along the left and right sides of the windshield.

"If the cant rail stainless steel panel separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision," the recall notice stated.

Featured article

Tesla will replace the stainless steel strip at no charge to customers. The cosmetic panel is bonded to the car using a structural adhesive, but the electric car maker will replace it with a different adhesive that is not vulnerable to "environmental embrittlement," according to the NHTSA. The replacement will include additional reinforcements.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 19, 2025.

The recall of 46,096 Cybertrucks covers all 2024 and 2025 model years, manufactured from Nov. 13, 2023, to Feb. 27, 2025 — nearly all of the vehicles. The NHTSA said that Tesla became aware of the problem early this year.

Previous Cybertruck recalls

Dig deeper:

The Cybertruck, which Tesla began delivering to buyers in late 2023, has been recalled eight times in the past 15 months for safety issues, including once in November due to a fault in an electric inverter that can cause the drive wheels to lose power. Last April, the futuristic-looking trucks were recalled to fix acceleration pedals that can get stuck in the interior trim. Other recalls were related to windshield wipers and the display screen.

Elon Musk backlash

Big picture view:

This is the latest setback for the Elon Musk-owned electric automaker, which has faced challenges since President Donald Trump took office and empowered Musk to oversee a new Department of Government Efficiency aimed at reducing government spending.

While no injuries have been reported, Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations, and privately-owned cars have been targeted.

In San Jose, a man was captured on video vandalizing a Tesla in a Costco parking lot.

In Las Vegas, several Tesla vehicles were set ablaze early Tuesday outside a Tesla service center, where the word "resist" was painted in red across the building’s front doors. Authorities said at least one person threw Molotov cocktails — crude bombs filled with gasoline or another flammable liquid — and fired several rounds from a weapon into the vehicles.