Tesla driver who died after crashing into San Rafael swimming pool identified

The 74-year-old woman who died after her Tesla Model 3 veered off the road and plunged into a backward swimming pool in San Rafael was identified on Monday.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said the victim in last Saturday's crash was Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, of San Rafael.

Authorities said Heeb's manner of death is still under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 7:25 a.m. Saturday they received calls about car that crashed into a swimming pool at a home on Bonnie Banks Way in San Rafael.

Authorities said for reasons still unknown, Heeb lost control of her Tesla, veered off the roadway, and crashed though the fence of a home before plunging into a swimming pool in the backyard of the home.

The homeowner, Barbara Kuffner, told KTVU that a friend who was staying at her home attempted to rescue the victim.

"[He] was there trying to open the car and get the person out, but he couldn't…I called 911, and they came within five minutes," she said.

First responders pulled Heeb from the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Heeb was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities said it appears that she was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash