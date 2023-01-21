Woman dies in San Rafael after crashing Tesla into swimming pool

A woman is dead after veering her Tesla into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said around 7:25 a.m., they received calls about a car in a residential swimming pool on Point San Pedro Road. The unnamed female driver, for reasons currently unknown, allowed her vehicle to veer right and crashed through a fence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way, entering the pool in the backyard, and coming to a stop against the pool's wall.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and died at the scene from her injuries, authorities said.

It's unknown if the woman is a resident of Marin County or lived in the area where the crash occurred.

Officials said they have not determined if drugs or alcohol played a role at this time and said an investigation is ongoing.