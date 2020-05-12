Tesla gets OK from Alameda Co. health officials on reopening with some stipulations

article

After some high-profile back and forth, Alameda County health officials said Tuesday night they have agreed to let Tesla's Fremont plant to increase Minimum Business Operations this week for a possible full reopening as soon as next week.

Alameda County said they had received the auto company's COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan and had "productive discussions" with Tesla representatives about safety and prevention plans.

Alameda County statement on Tesla factory.

"If Tesla's Prevention and Control Plan includes these updates, and the public health indicators remain stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can begin to augment their Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for possible reopening as soon as next week," Alameda County officials said.

Health officials said they will work with Fremont Police Department to make sure physical distancing is implemented on the job. A day earlier workers had told KTVU that six-feet physical distance was impossible at some parts of the plant, including the assembly line.

Tesla made headlines for their defiance of the county's stay-at-home orders on Monday when workers returned to the job and the parking lot at the Fremont factory appeared to be full.

Over the weekend, Musk threatened to relocate the company's headquarters and factory.

The county did not have further comment on the matter and did not make themselves available for interview.