Tesla restarts factory in defiance of shelter-in-place rules

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet Monday that he's reopening the company's car factory in Fremont in violation of Alameda County's shelter-in-place order.

"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me," Musk wrote in a tweet.

Over the weekend, Musk threatened to move Tesla's factory and headquarters out of California and sued Alameda County, accusing county health officials of overstepping federal and state coronavirus restrictions when it stopped Tesla from restarting production. In response to local shelter-in-place orders limiting all but "essential businesses", the factory shut down on March 23rd.

During his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that the Tesla car plant in Fremont and other manufacturers might be able to resume operations as early as next week.

Skyfox was above the Fremont Tesla factory Monday morning and the parking lot appeared full.

