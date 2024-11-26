Thanksgiving travel ramps up at Bay Area airports

Oakland International Airport is quiet early Tuesday morning, as Thanksgiving travel is expected to ramp up.

OAK is expecting to see around 340,000 travelers pass through the airport this week.

"It don't bother me cause it's gonna be busy anyway. So all the traffic don't really bother me, because everyone is going out to have a good time and be thankful," Frances Sims of Antioch told KTVU.

Airports aren't the only busy places this week. Millions of travelers are expected to hit the roads or ride trains or buses to visit loved ones this week.

An estimated 80 million people are expected to travel in some way this week, that's 2 million more than traveled at this time last year.