Flood Watch
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
7
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Surf Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM PST until WED 2:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Bay Area weather: here's how much rain you should expect this week

By KTVU staff
Weather
Drivers barrel into standing water on Interstate 101 in San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in area

OAKLAND calif., - The entire Bay Area has been getting pounded with rain and wind since Christmas day, and the relentless weather will not let up this week, according to the National Weather Service. 

According to KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson, the stormy conditions will likely stick around until January 21. 

Monday 

Starting Monday evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will roll into the Bay. 

Most areas across the Bay will see anywhere from a half inch to a full inch of rain. 

Tuesday 

The storm will lull Tuesday morning through the afternoon. In the evening the storm will pick up mostly in Sonoma County and Marin

The National Weather service said it is unlikely San Francisco will see heavy rain showers. 

Wednesday and Thursday 

Periodic, scattered showers likely throughout the Bay Area. 

Friday 

On Friday morning, a new system will make its way to the Bay Area and bring a cold front and moderate rain with it. 

Many cities should expect anywhere from a half inch to a full inch of rain. 

How much rain has the Bay Area gotten?

Since Dec. 25, some cities have seen near record-breaking rainfall totals. 

  • Downtown San Francisco - 12.37 inches
  • Oakland Airport- 12.12 inches
  • Santa Rosa Airport- 13.65 inches
  • Top of Mount Tamalpais- 23.41 inches