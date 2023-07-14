The Fish Market leaving the Bay Area

A seafood restaurant chain that started in Santa Clara County is now leaving the Bay Area.

The Fish Market opened its first restaurant, oyster bar and market, in 1976 in Palo Alto.

It grew to eight restaurants in California and one in Arizona.

It shut down the Santa Clara and San Jose locations during the pandemic.

Now the owners are closing the Palo Alto and San Mateo locations, along with their South San Francisco fishery, in September.

Executives call it a difficult decision, blaming it on the economy and the real estate market.

There will be two fish market restaurants left -- both in San Diego County.