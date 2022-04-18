The Great San Francisco Earthquake struck 116 years ago

Monday marks the 116th anniversary of the great San Francisco earthquake and fire.

City leaders gathered at Lotta's Fountain to commemorate that day in history. The fountain, located on Kearny and Market Streets, was a meeting point for quake survivors. And legend has it, the fountain was one of the few that continued to provide water to firefighters.

A moment of silence was held at 5:12 a.m., the moment the powerful quake hit years ago.

SEE ALSO: New study sounds the alarm about San Andreas Fault, but what's the HayWired Scenario?

"What i love is that so many of you, so early in the morning, would show up and commemorate how the resurrection of this city occurred," said former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. "And how you represent the people who caused this city to come back."

The earthquake started fires that burned in San Francisco for four days, causing more destruction than the actual quake.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: San Francisco hires 200 public health workers to support needs of Tenderloin community