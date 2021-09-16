‘The Masked Singer’: Panelist Jenny McCarthy says season 6 ‘does not disappoint’

Another brand new season of "The Masked Singer" is right around the corner — and the panelists we all know and love are sounding off.

The four panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — are back, and in a newly released video from FOX, they teased the new season and revealed what makes up an epic contestant on "The Masked Singer."

"Season six does not disappoint," McCarthy teased in the video.

The panelists will once again battle it out for the Golden Ear Trophy, with McCarthy returning as the champion with two Golden Ears.

But what makes up an iconic contestant of the show?

"Of course, the singing is important," McCarthy revealed, and Scherzinger echoed her statement saying, "It’s all about the voice."

But to the men, it’s all about the costume.

"It comes down to a great costume," Thicke said in the video.

"Costumes are kind of our thing," Jeong added.

In addition to amazing costumes, wildcards have also returned to "The Masked Singer" stage. Each group will feature several wildcard celebrities entering the competition for a chance to win the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

In another new video, former contestants "unmasked" their advice to the future singers of season 6.

The season 5 winner underneath the pig costume was revealed as iconic singer Nick Lachey, famous for being in the 90s boy band 98 Degrees — and in a newly released video by FOX, Lachey said he tries to channel his "inner kid and have fun."

"You can’t describe this experience to anybody in words. You have to actually do it," Lachey continued.

Lachey, 47, told FOX Television Stations "The Masked Singer" reinforced how much he loves music and performing.

"More personally, I’m proud of myself for overcoming some of the challenges that you encounter on that show. It’s really hard to sing in that costume, and at the beginning, I wasn’t sure that I was going to be able to get through it, to be honest with you. It was really tough," Lachey revealed. "Coming out of it, I can definitely say it was worth every second."

Pop singer JoJo, who was the runner-up behind Lachey also gave some wise words of advice: "Don’t give up on yourself."

In season 4, another boy band member took the stage — Nick Carter, and after a fierce battle, the singer, known for being in The Backstreet Boys, was unmasked as the colorful, pink crocodile and ultimately placed third in the show’s finale.

"When you put in the mask, you’re free, and you really can just kind of just let anything go," Carter said in the video.

Other contestants including singers Wiz Khalifa and Jesse McCartney chimed in with their own advice.

"Be yourself, stay creative," Khalifa said.

"Pick your songs wisely," McCartney suggested.

Another season 5 competitor was none other than actress Tamera Mowry, most notably known for her role in the hit television show, "Sister, Sister."

She suggested, "Allow yourself to show up. you’ll actually shock yourself."

While Mowry is known for her vibrant and outgoing personality on the television screen, earlier this year she shared she had fears and insecurities while competing on the show.

"There were times when I wanted to flee. Like I was just so afraid, but I showed up. And I think that is the lesson. Whenever you just allow yourself to show up, you’ll actually shock yourself," Mowry revealed.

And Bret Michaels, who rocked out on season 3, said performers need to "leave it all out there on the stage" and "live in the moment."

But ultimately, another third season contestant, and winner, Kandi Burress said you should ultimately "just have fun."

"The Masked Singer" season 6 premieres with a special two-night event starting Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

