The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?

From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area.

Here is a list of the most popular:

San Carlos: Eucalyptus Street Lights

In San Carlos, homes in the 1800 block of Eucalyptus Avenue dazzle with holiday lights, dancing teddy bears and Santas on rooftops.

The street is located between Orange and Tamarack avenues and the displays can be seen between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. through Christmas.

Eucalyptus Street in San Carlos. Photo credit: Eucalyptus Street Lights Facebook group.

Woodside: Filoli Gardens

Filoli garden transforms into a festive fairyland during the holiday season.

Lights are on during daytime so all visitors can partake in the magic illumination that lasts until Jan. 8.

Holiday lights at Filoli. Photo credit: Filoli Instagram.

San Jose: World's largest holiday light maze

Constructed with more than 4 million Christmas lights, the massive maze named Enchant in PayPal Park also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults. The event runs through Jan. 1.

Enchanted holiday light maze in San Jose. Photo from KTVU visit.

Oakland: Temple Lights

A wonderland of more than 100,000 lights, the grounds of the Oakland Mormon Temple light up during the holiday.

Set against a backdrop of white granite, 42 lit palm trees line the sides of the reflecting pool.

Oakland Mormon Temple lights. Photo credit: Oakland Temple Instagram

Alameda: Christmas Tree Lane

In Alameda, the 3200 block of Thompson Avenue between High Street and Fernside Boulevard has been known as Christmas Tree Lane for 85 years.

Extravagant light displays are featured on more than 50 homes.

Santa will be visiting with kids from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every night until Dec 23.

Lights can be seen from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Santa Claus on Christmas Tree Lane in Alameda. Photo credit: Christmas Tree Lane Facebook group

Livermore: Deacon Dave's Christmas Display

In Livermore, Deacon Dave’s features more than 600,000 lights with a new theme every year.

Check it out at 352 Hillcrest Ave. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day until Jan. 1.

Deacon Dave's Christmas Display in Livermore. KTVU photo from past Christmas.

Pleasanton: Widmer World

Running 36 years and counting, Widmer World is a holiday "must see."

Located on 3671 Chelsea Court, most of the display is in the backyard. Face masks are required.

Widmer Place in Pleasanton. Photo credit: Widmer Place website.

Fremont: Crippsmas Place

More than 90 homes on five streets have holiday displays that can be seen between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. through Christmas night.

Fifty years after it began, Crippsmas Place continues to be a huge draw, as measured by the number of candy canes distributed to visitors each year.

Holiday Tram at Crippsmas Place in Fremont. Photo credit: Crippsmas Place Facebook group

San Francisco: Golden Gate Park's Entwined

Entwined’s forest of illuminated color lights up Peacock Meadow in Golden Gate Park.

New to this year’s installation will be twice a week performances and other engaging art activations.

Entwined at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Photo credit: SF Parks Alliance Instagram

San Francisco: Chase Center Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays with an array of festive experiences at Winter Wonderland.

A 90-foot Christmas tree, a North Pole mailbox for letters to Santa, and even snowfall in this display of lights.

Thrive City Winter Wonderland. Photo credit: Chase Center Facebook

Santa Rosa: NorthernLights

The North Bay is all abuzz with a new festive holiday experience. NorthernLights is at Luther Burbank Center's sculpture garden.

The area has been transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring a festive illumination and dramatic lighted sculptures by student artists from Santa Rosa Junior College.