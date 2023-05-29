Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year sentence

Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, will report to a federal prison in Texas on Tuesday morning.

The 39-year-old was convicted of defrauding investors in her Palo Alto blood testing startup and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Holmes had filed a motion to stay out on bail while she appealed her conviction, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied that request.

The court ruled that Holmes had not raised a "substantial question" regarding the conduct of her trial or shown that any trial errors were likely to result in reversal or a sentence shorter than the 11-year, three-month prison term handed down by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila.

She is expected to be incarcerated in Bryan, Texas, about 100 miles northwest of her hometown of Houston. The prison was recommended by the judge who sentenced Holmes, but authorities have not publicly disclosed where she will be held.

Holmes has maintained her innocence.