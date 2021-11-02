These 2 Bay Area counties slip in COVID metrics

Alameda and San Mateo counties won't be lifting their mask mandates any time soon.



They had been in line to be the next counties to allow people to stop wearing masks in nearly all indoor settings.

To do that, they had to have a moderate rate of new infections.

But as of yesterday, both returned to the substantial category.

Bay Area counties need to meet three criteria to do away with indoor mask mandates, that included staying in the moderate infection rate for three consecutive weeks.

The other two requirements that need to be met are low hospitalizations, and 80 percent of the total population must be vaccinated.

So far, only Marin County has met all three metrics.

MORE: CDC panel to vote on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Advertisement



