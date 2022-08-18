Thieves hold employee at knifepoint, rob San Jose Peter's bakery

San Jose police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video brandishing knives and stealing the cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue.

The robbery took place around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the bakery wrote on their Facebook page.

The bakery also released a surveillance video showing five people walking into the bakery with some holding knives. One of the robbers was seen putting his hand on a bakery employee's neck and pressing him against the wall while others made their way towards the kitchen.

SEE ALSO: Passenger escorted off flight: Eczema rash possibly mistaken for monkeypox

The video then showed one of them carrying the bakery's cash box.

No one was physically injured from the incident, but one employee was taken to the hospital with trouble breathing, representatives from the bakery told KTVU.