Thieves ransack Oakland laundromat.

An Oakland business owner is speaking out after thieves ransacked his laundromat.

Security video shows the suspects inside Woody's Laundromat and Cafe on Park Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Owner Robert Ma said they kicked down all the doors, smashed windows, and stole cash.

Ma said the Asian community is under siege and feels like they're being targeted.

"Instead of talking about defunding the police, we should refund the police," Ma said. "I don't think it's a coincidence."

In fact, the city council did not make any cuts at all to the police budget.



Ma said he knew it was only a matter of time before thieves hit his business.

He's been operating in Oakland for more than 30-years.

