Third baseman Matt Chapman and Giants agree to $151 million, 6-year contract for 2025-30

Published  September 4, 2024 10:55pm PDT
Sports
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants at bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on September 03, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman agreed Wednesday to a $151 million, six-year contract with the San Francisco Giants for 2025-30, giving up his chance to become a free agent after the season.

Chapman will get a $1 million signing bonus, payable next year, and annual salaries of $25 million.

He joined the Giants as a free agent in March, agreeing to a contract guaranteeing $54 million over three seasons. That deal gave him the right to opt out after 2024 and 2025. It included a $2 million signing bonus and a $16 million salary for 2024.

Chapman is hitting .247 and leads the Giants with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, 90 runs and 33 doubles. The 31-year-old is a four-time Gold Glove winner and has a .241 career average with 177 homers and 495 RBIs for Oakland (2017-21), Toronto (2022-23) and the Giants.

He was an All-Star in 2019.
 

