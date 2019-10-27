Third fire erupts in Contra Costa County, Lafayette orders evacuations

Evacuations have been ordered in Lafayette due to a quick-moving wind-driven wildfire burning near Highway 24 and Pleasant Hill Road.

As the Kincade Fire raged in the North Bay, smaller fires broke out in the East Bay on Sunday morning, forcing evacuations in Contra Costa County.

At 6:30 a.m., the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department told residents of the Summer Lake neighborhood of Oakley to evacuate because of a fire burning near Knightsen Avenue, and then lifted that evacuation order at 8:30 a.m. The Summer Lake Fire Fire was stopped at 25 acres and the Knightsen Fire was stopped at 10 acres, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

A small fire broke out in Clayton, forcing evacuations on Leon Drive, Leon Court and Leon Way. Oct. 27, 2019

Then, about 8 a.m., the sheriff began alerting residents in Clayton to immediately evacuate Leon Drive, Leon Court and Leon Way due to a fire burning in the area. Residents were advised to evacuate via Marsh Creek Road. The immediate danger in this area had passed about 9:45 a.m., but people couldn't move back in becaues of fire equipment that still needed to be removed, fire officials said.