Zach Bryan provides 3rd weekend of music in SF's Golden Gate Park

For the third weekend in a row, music is filling San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

Friday's concert, featuring Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon, started at about 3 p.m., and is the last in a series of concerts over the last three weeks.

Concert fans lined up outside the park ready to welcome the musicians and performers.

Life-saving lyrics

Dalton Doran was first in line, getting out at 7:30 a.m. He said Zach Bryan is worth the wait.

"In my opinion, he brings poetry to life in his music and, yeah, he's got some deep, powerful lyrics that actually saved my life," said Doran.

Fans came from far and wide. "Toronto, Canada," said Sophia Hirschfield and Billie Spilfogel. "It was a long flight. But this morning we took a bus. Woke up at 3 on the bus at 5. Here at 8:30."

Summer of concerts

For four weeks, with a marathon and three weekends of shows, Richmond and Sunset residents have seen their neighborhoods filled with visitors.

There have been complaints of unruly concert-goers and about parking issues, but many residents say they're taking it in stride.

"I personally don't like this music," said Olga from San Francisco. "But, I like when people are around, smiling, having a vacation. I like it, but not very much. If it's not very often."

Concert promoters said they've worked hard to provide enough bathroom facilities, clean up after concert-goers and even adjust the sound levels to make the shows as unobtrusive as concerts can be.

Phil Ginsburg, the head of San Francisco's Recreation and Parks Department, said that even with 17 years of experience with Outside Lands, they still meet before and after each show to discuss how to make sure the concerts work, and fit into the surrounding area.

"How we make adjustments, you know what went well, what needed improvement," said Ginsburg "We are very, very, very committed to continuous improvement as we host and administer these shows," Ginsburg said.

Economic impact

While the final tally isn't complete, it's estimated the series of concerts will bring $150 million into San Francisco, including $70,000 that goes directly to the Richmond and Sunset Districts.

Mayor Daniel Lurie posted on social media, welcoming the shows, and thanking neighbors for putting up with any inconveniences. "I want to thank our neighbors in the Richmond and Sunset. I know it's a lot to ask, but it's worth it. Let's go San Francisco."

The shows aren't over yet; tonight's concert goes until 10 p.m. Then there's a bit of a break, until September 13. That's when Shaboozey returns to San Francisco. Then, on the first weekend of October, the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival takes over Golden Gate Park.

