This Berkeley pizzeria tops Yelp's "100 places" list

A Bay Area pizzeria was named No. 1 on Yelp's "100 Places for Pizza" list.



Berkeley beat out New York, Chicago and Detroit, with The Cheeseboard Collective getting the highest reviews on the site.

The beloved vegetarian pizzeria at 1512 Shattuck Ave. offers one option a day.

Friday's pizza option is crushed tomato, onion, mozzarella, toasted garlic, Parmesan, garlic olive oil, and Italian parsley.

Yelpers call it "legendary," "The best pizza in the whole universe" and say the green sauce is "addicting."

But if you want to see what 5,000 reviewers are talking about, Cheese Board plays hard to get -- they're only open Thursday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Advertisement

MORE: West Oakland's only full scale grocery store is closing