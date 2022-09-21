Three contestants unmasked in the epic premiere of 'The Masked Singer'

The season premiere of "The Masked Singer" was explosive to say the least.

Harp, Hedgehog, Hummingbird and Knight kicked off the highly anticipated season with some epic performances but unfortunately, three contestants were sent home.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke all reunited as judges for season 8 while Nick Cannon returned for hosting duties.

Knight attempted to wow the audience and the judges with a rendition of Fred Astaire's "Puttin' on the Ritz," while Hedgehog performed The Beatles "Love Me Do."

But it wasn't enough for them to stay in the competition as both were unmasked and sent home.

In a shocking reveal, Knight turned out to be Star Trek star William Shatner while Hedgehog was revealed to be Monty Python legend Eric Idle.

This left Harp or Hummingbird to be named the king or queen of the premiere. Unfortunately, Cannon pronounced Harp the night's queen leaving Hummingbird to be unmasked next week.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.