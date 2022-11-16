3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in San Mateo Target parking lot

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a Target parking lot in San Mateo Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:03 p.m. in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard.

Investigators said the crash involved at least three vehicles at the north end of the parking lot.

Three people were wounded and taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.