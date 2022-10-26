Two men charged with arson, mutilation of woman's body in Antioch

article

Two men were charged with arson and mutilation of a woman's body by Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Ashton Montalvo, 32, and Deangelo Laraye Boone, 39, face felony charges in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman whose badly burned body was found along an Antioch trail on October 17.

The victim was identified by the coroner's office this week as Mykaella Sharlman. Dental records were used to make a positive identification. Antioch police had previously released photos of jewelry the victim was wearing when her body was discovered.

The two suspects face a two-count felony complaint for arson and mutilation. Officials said Montalvo has two special allegations due to a prior conviction for first degree residential burglary. Both men are expected to be arraigned on the afternoon of Oct. 27 in Martinez.

The circumstances of Sharlman's death are still being investigated by Antioch police.

