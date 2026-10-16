Three people charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor by force

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The Brief Three individuals, including one from San Francisco, have been charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. Jamar Geeter, 39, of San Francisco is currently incarcerated for unrelated sex trafficking convictions. Geeter and his accomplices are alleged to have conspired to compel three minors and one adult to engage in commercial sex acts.



The Department of Justice on Friday announced sex trafficking charges against three individuals, one of whom is from San Francisco.

Jamar Geeter, 39, is being charged in the District of Delaware with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud, and coercion, sex trafficking, and coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as producing child sexual abuse material.

Geeter is charged alongside 44-year-old Kalvin Carter, Jr. of Waldorf, Maryland, and 29-year-old Jada Hasty of Coatesville Pennsylvania.

Dig deeper:

"According to court documents, Jamar Geeter, already a convicted sex trafficker, continued directing abuse from behind bars with Jada hasty and Kalvin Carter Jr. as his willing accomplices," Baltimore-based FBI agent Jimmy Paul said. "I am proud of the work done by our agents, analysts and victim specialists who handled this case with urgency and care. Their investigation spanned coast-to-coast, rescuing three children and one woman from the clutches of human trafficking and guaranteeing their alleged abusers will feel the full weight of the federal justice system."

Geeter is currently serving a 97-year sentence in California for unrelated state sex trafficking convictions. He is alleged to have used contraband cell phones to engage in the alleged criminal conduct from behind bars.

The backstory:

The defendants are alleged to have conspired to compel three minors and one adult to engage in commercial sex acts in Delaware and elsewhere.

Geeter and Hasty recruited, enticed, harbored and transported two minors who they compelled to engage in commercial sex acts, and produced child sexual abuse materials of the minors as well.

They also induced and enticed three minors to engage in prostitution.

The two used force, threats, fraud, and coercion to compel their victims to engage in sex acts.

What's next:

The three defendants face a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison for the sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion charges.

Geeter and Hasty also face 15 years to life in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and coercion and enticement of a minor. Finally, Geeter faces between 25 and 50 years in prison for producing child sexual assault materials.