Three suspects arrested in armed robbery at Berkeley Dollar Tree store

Three people were arrested Tuesday following an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree store on San Pablo Avenue at Gilman Street, Berkeley police said.

The robbery was reported shortly before 5 p.m. and store employees provided a description of the two men and one woman, as well as their getaway vehicle.

When an officer saw and attempted to stop the vehicle, the three

abandoned it and fled into yards in the 1500 block of Allston Way, police said.

The area was closed off for a search that turned up three suspects

who were were taken into custody about 5:20 p.m.

Detectives have taken over the investigation as police continue to

search the area for additional evidence.

