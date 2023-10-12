Three wounded in San Francisco shooting

Three people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

At around 12:43 p.m., officers were called to the area of Golden Gate and Leavenworth, where they discovered the first two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ San Francisco police were investigating a double shooting in the Tenderloin on October 12, 2023. From: KTVU FOX 2

Subsequent investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle had pulled up alongside an occupied, parked car on Leavenworth just before gunshots rang out.

Both the suspect vehicle and the victim vehicle fled the scene.

While authorities were investigating the shooting, a third victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

The victim was met by police who determined that the wounded person was involved in the shooting at Leavenworth and Golden Gate.

The third victim's injuries are also considered non-life-threatening.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.