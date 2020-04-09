'Tiger King' special to air on FOX, features never-before-seen footage

article

Fans can get a closer look at the story of Joe Exotic in an upcoming FOX special on the subject, produced by TMZ.

"TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down?" will air on Monday, April 13, and will feature TMZ’s Harvey Levin and "exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage," according to a press release obtained by Fox News.

The hourlong special will explore "outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty."

Additionally, the doc will further investigate the disappearance of Carole Baskin's wealthy previous husband.

The investigation into Baskin's husband Don Lewis has been reopened since Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" brought attention to it after going cold many years ago. An update on the status of that investigation is also set to be featured in the special.

Another follow-up documentary is in the works from Investigation Discovery, titled "Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic."

That documentary is set to look into more unanswered questions from the Netflix show, specifically digging deeper into Baskin's backstory and the disappearance of her husband.

Advertisement

"Tiger King" is a seven-part docuseries that follows the story of Joe Exotic -- real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- as his rivalry with fellow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin intensified over the course of several years.

The antics between the two include Maldonado-Passage's arrest for hiring someone to kill Baskin, which he still maintains he did not do -- so much so that he's asked for a pardon from President Trump.

Maldonado-Passage has also filed a $94 million lawsuit from prison, citing false arrest, false imprisonment and loss of personal property among his reasons for filing.

"TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down?" premieres Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.