A clearer picture of the timeline for building a new ballpark for the A's in Las Vegas is emerging.



The construction companies hired by the A's plan to break ground on the project in the spring of 2025.

And their goal is to have the baseball park ready in time for opening day in 2028.

The 33,0000-seat stadium will be built along the Las Vegas strip at the site of the Tropicana Hotel, which is scheduled to be torn down next month.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that the A’s have three outstanding agreements with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority that are being negotiated and set to be presented in nearly final forms at a Oct. 17 meeting. Those agreements include nonrelocation, lease and development agreements, the Journal reported. A final vote will occur in December.

"We’re on track for those and we’re really happy with the progress we’ve made and ensuring that it’s done in an appropriate fashion and working hand-in-hand with the stadium authority," A's President Dave Kaval said, according to the Journal.

On the field, the Oakland A's didn't do so well on Monday night. The Chicago Cubs beat the A's 9-2.

The A's and the Cubs will play at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

The A's will begin their final home stand in Oakland on Friday when they play the New York Yankees, and then the Texas Rangers.

Until the Vegas stadium is ready, the As' agreed to play the following three seasons, with an option for a fourth, in a Triple-A stadium in West Sacramento, California.

The A’s will share that facility with the River Cats, the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A club.

Rendering of future A's baseball stadium along Las Vegas strip.

