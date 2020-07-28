Today marks 1 year since mass shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

Tuesday marks one year since the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The gunman killed three people and wounded 17 others before killing himself.

Gilroy city leaders will honor the victims with an online memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The virtual remembrance will include remarks from Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco and a #GilroyStrong flag will also be raised.

Meanwhile, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is taking part in an online event at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, called "Rising Together."

The livestream will honor first responders and remember the shooting victims.

Advertisement

Investigators identified the gunman as 19-year-old Santino William Legan.

They said he went to the last day of the festival and fired an assault-style rifle at the crowd.

The three people killed were 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby.

Authorities said Legan left behind a "target list" that included federal buildings and courthouses, religious institutions, and political groups of both parties.

