East Bay mourns sudden death of 'local legend' Todd Walker

The East Bay is mourning the loss of a man many describe as a "local legend" who dedicated more than three decades of his life to saving at-risk youth and supporting families in need.

Todd Walker, a pillar of the community, died suddenly earlier this week from an apparent heart attack. He was 64 years old.

Walker was a mentor, a youth football coach, and a street outreach worker who was famously known for his "tough love" approach to steering young people away from violence.

"I was devastated, heartbroken," said Kentrell Killens, Walker’s friend and colleague at Live Free USA. "I know how many people Todd’s connected to."

A legacy of 'Live Free'

At the time of his death, Walker was preparing to move into a new office for the Berkeley chapter of Live Free USA. In honor of his tireless work, the facility will now be named the Todd Walker Center.

His impact stretched from providing resources to underprivileged families to securing donations, such as a recent drive that provided new Nike shoes for children in need.

For many, Walker was more than a coach—he was a father figure. Yusuf Bey, who played youth football under Walker, is now a professional athlete in the Indoor Football League. He credits Walker for the man he is today.

"Without him, I would not be where I’m at," Bey said. "The city of Berkeley is not going to be the same."

Showing the consequences of violence

Walker’s commitment to youth was often visual and visceral. In 2006, while working as a funeral home director, Walker would bring boys into the mortuary. He wanted them to see the caskets and understand the deadly consequences of crime and the"bad influences" on the street.

"It just hurts to see these kids running around following these bad influences," Walker told KTVU in a 2006 interview.

A pillar for grieving families

Walker’s compassion didn't end on the football field or the street corner; he often stepped in during a family's darkest hours.

When Darryl Aikens, a football player at Oakland's McClymonds High School, was diagnosed with leukemia, Walker stepped up. He arranged a special night for the teen with the Golden State Warriors and remained by the family’s side through Darryl’s high school graduation. When Darryl passed away in 2017, Walker helped his mother, Tierra Barker, bury her son.

"Todd was an amazing man... he'd take the shirt off his back and give it to you," Barker said. "Losing Todd was like losing another piece of my son."

Memorial Plans

Todd Walker leaves behind two daughters and four grandchildren. His family is currently planning a public memorial service so the community he served for 30 years can pay their respects.



