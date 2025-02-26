Toddlers with tablets: Study shows 40% of kids have their own device by 2-years-old

A new report from a San Francisco-based nonprofit is revealing some daunting statistics about screen time among children.

The report from Common Sense Media, known for offering parents guidance on media and technology, shows that 40% of toddlers have their own tablet device by the time they're 2-years-old.

It's a common sight to see: small children immersed in their digital devices on airplanes, at restaurants and in grocery stores.

Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media, talked about the importance of mindful screen exposure.

"We're talking about an iPad or something similar," Steyer said. "It's sort of mind-boggling. It just shows you that this is the true digital generation and that we are raising children as digital natives from birth on up. It's a little frightening.

Steyer realizes there is a practicality for why parents do this. It's an easy way to keep kids occupied while they cook dinner or get work done.

He said this is new research in this area that is done every four years. "There has been a tremendous digitalization of young children under the age of 8, even under the age of 5 in terms of using media and technology."

Steyer said research shows one out of four kids, 8 and under, has their own smartphone. In his personal opinion, he says his family's motto is "delay, delay, delay" when it comes to kids and digital devices. There's even an organization called ‘Wait Until 8th’ and what they mean by that is, wait until 8th grade before thinking of getting your kids a smartphone.

For tablets, he says, maybe let kids use your device, but that they shouldn't necessarily have their own personal device.

"We have four children and we didn't give any of them a phone until they went to high school," Steyer said about his own family. "I think they're really grateful now that that's true."

Some of this entails being a tough parent sometimes. "You have to say no to your children," said Steyer, even though your kids' peers may be getting those devices.

Steyer says the problem with kids having their own devices encourages unlimited use and the fact that we raise children almost from infancy to accept that screen time is part of their life is problematic.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends zero screen time for children under 18-months-old, Steyer notes. This is because of its detrimental effects to cognitive brain development in children.

"When we were growing up the issue was too much TV, but the kids were watching Sesame Street or Barney. And now the primary form of content that these really young children are consuming is short-form videos, even from platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, where the contents are not meant for them," said Steyer.

He does note that parents feel conflicted about their children's exposure to technology so early on. "You need balance. You need a common sense approach," Steyer says. "You need to have ongoing conversations with your kids about why you're setting strict limits on media and technology. Why you want them to go outside and play. Why you want them to have relationships with their peers."

Tips to better manage screen time

Just Say No – It's totally OK to take the device away from your kids Talk with them and experience and navigate the devices with them Constant discussions about why you want your kids to have non-screen experiences

"Digital childhood does start at age 2 or younger now, but we as parents have the ability to help manage and balance our kids' media diets," said Steyer.