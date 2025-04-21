Trader Joe's to open new California locations

The Brief Trader Joe's is opening five new locations in California. The popular grocer has more than 50 locations in the Bay Area. A new store is opening in Tracy.



The uber-popular Trader Joe’s grocery chain is expanding in California with five new stores on the "coming soon" list.

Among the new locations, a store is set to open in the Central Valley city of Tracy, which will be getting its first Trader Joe’s.

The new store is being built at 2530 Naglee Road, in front of the West Valley Mall.

Back in March, shortly after the plans were announced, the city issued a news release expressing its excitement.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Trader Joe's to the City of Tracy! Often the talk of the town, this new addition represents not only a new shopping option for our residents, but also an exciting milestone for our community's continued growth and development," Tracy’s Mayor Dan Arriola said.

Other new California stores

The other four new California locations will be in Southern California: Northridge, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana, and Yucaipa, according to the Trader Joe’s website.

Local perspective:

At this point, no new stores have been slated to open in the Bay Area, which already has more than 50 locations.

San Francisco has the greatest number of stores among Bay Area cities with seven locations.

Popular grocery chain

Trader Joe’s attracts a cult-like following stemming from many of its private-label products, its cuisine inspired from around the world, and its viral items like its limited-edition mini tote bags.

Many families turn to the store for its wide variety, fun seasonal products, and affordable prices.

Tracy city officials is celebrating the addition of the store, as a win for both the city's economy and its residents.

"The grocer will be bringing affordable, organic, healthy food options and long-term economic benefits such as new jobs and increases in consumer spending contributing to the local tax base."

What we don't know:

There’s no word on the exact opening date of the new store in Tracy. KTVU’s request to the grocer for details was not immediately returned.