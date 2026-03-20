Travelers face challenges heading into spring break: lines and high prices

The Brief U.S. travelers are facing a pair of challenges heading into the spring break and summer travel seasons: long security lines at major airports driven by a partial government shutdown, and higher airfare prices tied to rising jet fuel costs. The partial government shutdown, now in its 32nd day, has affected funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration. Because TSA workers at airport checkpoints have gone without pay during the shutdown, many have called out sick or quit, creating widespread staffing shortages.



U.S. travelers are facing a pair of challenges heading into the spring break and summer travel seasons: long security lines at major airports driven by a partial government shutdown, and higher airfare prices tied to rising jet fuel costs.

The partial government shutdown, now in its 32nd day, has affected funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration. Because TSA workers at airport checkpoints have gone without pay during the shutdown, many have called out sick or quit, creating widespread staffing shortages.

Long lines at TSA checkpoints have been reported at airports across the country, though Oakland International Airport was moving smoothly Friday morning.

Bay Area travelers said they planned ahead anyway. Ron Campbell of Oakley said he arrived at the airport an extra hour early to avoid any potential delays. Andrew and Jasmine Mattorano of Livermore said they monitored wait times online and woke up early to give themselves extra time.

The second pressure on travelers is cost. Jet fuel prices have surged 57% since the start of the war in Iran, pushing airfare up roughly 7% compared to a year ago, according to industry analysts.

So far, however, the higher prices have not dampened demand. Several major airline CEOs have reported that bookings have remained strong, with some carriers recording near-record reservations over the past three weeks and projecting high profits driven by continued demand.

Some analysts believe travelers may be locking in fares now — in some cases booking trips through the end of the year — to get ahead of potentially steeper prices if the conflict in Iran continues.

The Source Interviews at Oakland airport.



