2 killed in car crash, fire at Travis Air Force Base entrance following police pursuit

The Brief The crash and car fire occurred just after midnight following a police pursuit, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Department. The driver and passenger died at the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening for the base entrance and drivers are asked to use alternate gates.



Two people were killed in a crash and car fire at the entrance of Travis Air Force Base following a police pursuit that began overnight Tuesday in Napa County, authorities said.

Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash and car fire

What we know:

Napa County sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop just after midnight along Highway 12, east of State Route 29.

Authorities say the car, which had two occupants, then fled the scene, leading to a police pursuit into Solano County.

Around 12:17 a.m., the suspects' car crashed and became engulfed in flames in the visitor parking lot at Travis Air Force Base, the Napa County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies tried to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

The driver and passenger died at the scene.

The crash led to the air force base closing its main gate.

There is no estimated time for reopening.