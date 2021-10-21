Massive tree falls in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood

Thursday's rainstorm caused a tree to fall in a San Francisco neighborhood, narrowly missing cars and homes.

Officials say the tree fell at the intersection of Sutter and Webster streets, taking out Muni wires on the way down.

The tree narrowly missed multiple cars parked in the residential neighborhood.

Work crews were quick to clear the tree from the streets for the morning commute.

There are a large number of tall trees in San Francisco and officials advise residents to remain cautious during storms.

In May, a San Francisco resident was injured by a fallen tree near Sydney G. Walton Square.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management urges residents to sign up for Alert SF, by texting their zip code to 888-777, so they can get timely alerts about any power outages or wind damage in their area.