Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
11
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Massive tree falls in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood

Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

Tree brings down Muni wires in San Francisco

Tree brings down Muni wires in San Francisco in the lower Pacific Heights.

SAN FRANCISCO - Thursday's rainstorm caused a tree to fall in a San Francisco neighborhood, narrowly missing cars and homes.

Officials say the tree fell at the intersection of Sutter and Webster streets, taking out Muni wires on the way down.

The tree narrowly missed multiple cars parked in the residential neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Tree trimmer killed in accidental fall outside Moraga Country Club

Work crews were quick to clear the tree from the streets for the morning commute.

There are a large number of tall trees in San Francisco and officials advise residents to remain cautious during storms.

In May, a San Francisco resident was injured by a fallen tree near Sydney G. Walton Square

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management urges residents to sign up for Alert SF, by texting their zip code to 888-777, so they can get timely alerts about any power outages or wind damage in their area.