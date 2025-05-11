Triple shooting near Oakland's Fox Theater

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Oakland's Fox Theater overnight.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Telegraph Avenue and 19th Street on Sunday.

Patrol officers were already a few blocks away in the 1700 block of Broadway when they heard gunfire nearby and responded to the area. At the scene, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was brought to a nearby hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police said two other victims had brought themselves to a hospital. One of those victims was last reported in stable condition, while the other was last reported to be in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been arrested or identified. It's unclear if the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3728.