Truck blocking business exit spurs arrest on DUI, gun charges

By Pete Young
San Carlos
Bay City News

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and weapons offenses after a complaint that a van was blocking the exit to a business.   

Andrew Anthony Cuestas, of Santa Fe, was taken into custody around 6:48 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Industrial Road in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department.   

Cuestas, who was in the driver's seat of a white Chevrolet Express van with the engine running, failed a series of field sobriety tests, the department said in a statement.   

In the van, deputies found an unloaded .22-caliber rifle, a loaded handgun, and several loaded high-capacity magazines, the department said.   

Cuestas was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.  