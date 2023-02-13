Truck driver nowhere to be found after deadly San Jose hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol on Monday began investigating a deadly hit-and-run along Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose.

A truck hit a car causing one person to die about 11 p.m. Sunday, the CHP Officer Garrett Ray said.

No one was in the truck when officers arrived.

The CHP is now deeming this a hit-and-run, assuming the driver fled the scene.

The collision occurred along northbound I-680 south of Hostetter Road.

