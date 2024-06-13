A true legend of Napa wines passed away

Warren Winiarski, the 95-year-old vintner who founded Stag’s Leap passed away last Friday. He helped establish Napa and the Napa Valley as a worldwide region for fine wine almost a half century ago.

Warren Winiarski, gave up a college professorship in Chicago, came to California to become an entry-level wine apprentice, later to become a friend of Robert Mondavi and Mondavi's first head-winemaker, before founding Stag's Leap in 1972.

"I believe that Warren died very peacefully and very happily," said journalist and wine historian Karen MacNeil is author of the massive Wine Bible.

She knew Winiarski for many years. "He was endlessly in pursuit of what made great wine great. So, he was a very ambitious and curious man in the best of ways," said Ms. MacNeil.

When Winiarski founded Stag's Leap some thought he made a mistake. "The district was considered too cold to produce great Cabernet Sauvignon," said MacNeil.

But says historian MacNeil, Winiarski had a sixth sense. "Wine making is, of course, part science, but it's also part art and instinct," said MacNeil.

In 1976, his Cabernet Sauvignon shook the wine world by winning the Judgment of Paris Award, defeating French red wines of that era.

"The single biggest and most important event of a century. Nothing surpassed it," she said.

One of the bottles from the vintage that won the Judgment of Paris is shown at the winery. There's also another one on display in a museum in Washington DC alongside Neil Armstrong's moon suit. It's called the Smithsonian. It's called "101 things that made America." Yes, it's that big a deal. "As an academic and as a heartfelt man, I think he saw that he had to support causes that raise the entire culture of wine in America," said MacNeil.

Fully aware of climate change, Winiarski and family funded research on adapting varieties and tolerances of grapes to global warming.