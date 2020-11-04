Trump announces a flurry of lawsuits, so what are the next steps?

Even before all the ballots have even been counted in the presidential election, the lawsuits have begun.

The Trump campaign announced it was demanding a recount in Wisconsin Wednesday, even before news agencies declared former Vice-President Joe Biden the winner by a razor-thin margin.

The Trump campaign stated "there have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

President Trump's campaign also filed a lawsuit in Michigan demanding the vote count be halted because of what it calls a lack of transparency. It is also going to court in Pennsylvania to fight the counting of ballots after election day and over poll watching and voter ID laws.

"More likely we will see litigation in Wisconsin and Michigan. But I'm not sure it is the big litigation a lot of election lawyers feared," says Laurie Levinson, Loyola University Law Professor.

Levinson says Biden's path to victory legally, would be much easier if he can win the election without Pennsylvania coming into play, which is possible.

Advertisement

"Pennsylvania is a lot more vulnerable to challenges. The supreme court signaled there were a lot more issues in Pennsylvania," she says.

University of San Francisco political science professor James Taylor says even a conservative U.S. Supreme Court, lead by Chief Justice John Roberts, is unlikely to alter the outcome of the election, especially if Biden wins with votes received on election day or before.

"If Donald Trump thinks the supreme court is his ace in the hole, he is sadly mistaken. John Roberts isn't going to allow that for the sake of history," says Taylor.

Trump campaign officials have also filed a lawsuit in Georgia Wednesday. It has also indicated possible legal action in Arizona and Nevada, where Biden is currently leading.