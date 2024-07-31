Trump attendance at Black journalist conference stirs drama

Donald Trump is making a stop Wednesday in Chicago for his campaign, causing a dramatic stir among members of the National Association Of Black Journalists, many of whom don't want the former president to appear at their convention.

He was invited to participate in a Q&A session with a panel of political journalists at the Hilton Hotel at 1 p.m. EST and 10 a.m. PST.

But unlike at many of his recent campaign stops, the president is unlikely to see many friendly faces in the audience.

This convention is an annual event where Black journalists gather for networking, training and community.

When NABJ announced that Trump would be stopping by the conference, it caused a bit of a stir and even a backlash among many of the journalists in attendance.

NABJ leadership even took a hit after the session was announced.

Karen Attiah, a journalist from the Washington Post, shared via social media that NABJ’s invitation to the former president spurred her to step down from her role as co-chair of this year’s convention.

"I have decided to step down as co-chair from this year’s NABJ convention in Chicago," she wrote on X. "To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck."

But leaders of the association said journalists should not shy from interviewing major party candidates for the presidency.

The association also invited Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, but NABJ President Ken Lemon, said she was not available.

Lemon faced harsh questions from reporters as thousands of Black journalists arrived in Chicago.

"This a great opportunity for us to vet the candidate right here on our ground, and that’s what we do," he wrote on X.

Many of the journalists pushing back said it isn’t for no reason.

They say the rhetoric that Trump brought with him since his successful campaign in 2016 has had negative impacts on them, at times even putting their safety at risk.

"The reports of attacks on Black women White House correspondents by the then president of the United States are not myth or conjecture, but fact," April Ryan, the veteran White House correspondent and 2017 NABJ journalist of the year, wrote on X. "To have a presumed orchestrated session with the former president is an affront to what this organization stands for and a slap in the face to the Black women journalists … who had to protect themselves from the wrath of this Republican presidential nominee who is promoting an authoritarian agenda."

But not everyone was against inviting Trump to answer questions from a group of serious journalists.

Symone Sanders, the former Kamala Harris spokesperson turned MSNBC host, wrote on X that "some of the best journalists in the country are members of the NABJ" and wondered, "So why wouldn’t they interview Trump?"

Her point is that he is the Republican nominee for president and that journalists should do their jobs.

She wrote: "Whew yall. All I'm saying is Trump shouldn't be immune to being asked real?s. Yes, his political ideology is built on white grievance, racism and misogyny and HE COULD STILL BE ELECTED PRESIDENT. So he should be asked real/tough questions."