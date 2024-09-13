Trump in California: Los Angeles and Bay Area

Former President Donald Trump, fresh off his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, is appearing in California on Friday, first in Los Angeles and then in the Bay Area.

Trump is starting his day at the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes for a 9 a.m. news conference.

After that, he'll head to a Woodside fundraiser, which the Los Angeles Times reported will be hosted by Tom and Stacey Siebel, distant family members of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom – a vocal Trump critic.

Tom Siebel is a billionaire software developer who has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump’s 2024 campaign; the Times reported he is a second cousin once removed of Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Tickets cost as much as $250,000 a person.

Though the Bay Area is a Democratic stronghold, there are Trump supporters here, too.

The San Mateo County Republican Party is hosting an event at El Camino Park in Palo Alto to show their support for the Republican candidate.

This is Trump's second visit to the Bay Area this summer. In June, he attended a fundraiser at the San Francisco home of tech billionaire David Sacks.

Trump announced on Thursday that he won't debate Harris again, as each vy to become president of the United States.