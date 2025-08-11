Trump calls out Oakland, Los Angeles in speech about crime in D.C.

The Brief President Trump is sending the National Guard into Washington, D.C. He called out Oakland, LA and other cities for being "very bad" on crime. He failed to note that crime rates are down nationally.



In talking about crime in the nation's capital on Monday, President Donald Trump specifically called out Oakland and Los Angeles.

Oakland, LA

"We have other cities also that are bad. Very bad," he said. "You look at Chicago, how bad it is. You look at Los Angeles, how bad it is. We have other cities that are very bad. New York has a problem. And then you have, of course, Baltimore and Oakland. We don't even mention that anymore there. They're so far gone. We're not going to let it happen. We're not going to lose our cities over this. And this will go further. We're starting very strongly with DC, and we're going to clean it up real quick, very quickly, as they say."

D.C. target of speech

The main target of Trump's speech was Washington, D.C., where he said the murder rate was higher than that of Bogota, Columbia, and Mexico City, and he was placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.

Trump said he is invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to deploy members of the National Guard.

Crime is dropping

What Trump failed to mention is that the national crime rate is dropping.

Police statistics show homicides, robberies and burglaries are down this year when compared with this time in 2024. Overall, violent crime is down 26% compared with this time a year ago.

Specifically, in Oakland, violent crimes like homicide, aggravated assault and robberies are all down.

Homicides in Los Angeles also fell by more than 20% and is on pace to end 2025 with the lowest total in nearly 60 years.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, questioned the effectiveness of using the Guard to enforce city laws and said the federal government could be far more helpful by funding more prosecutors or filling the 15 vacancies on the D.C. Superior Court, some of which have been open for years.

She noted that violent crime in Washington has decreased since a rise in 2023.

Trump’s weekend posts depicted the district as "one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World."

In addition, Trump in a Sunday social media post had emphasized the removal of Washington’s homeless population, though it was unclear where the thousands of people would go.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote Sunday. "We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong."

Hyperbole, false

For Bowser, "Any comparison to a war-torn country is hyperbolic and false."