Trump encourages investors to buy ahead of tariff pause

A social media post by President Donald Trump is raising some concerns and allegations of insider trading.

The president posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday morning, saying, "This is a great time to buy! DJT."

He then announced the 90-day tariff pause less than four hours later, which sent stocks soaring.

DJT is also the stock symbol for the parent company of Truth Social, which closed up nearly 23%.

California Senator Adam Schiff has since called for an investigation into whether this was targeted market manipulation.

From his X (former Twitter) account, Schiff asked if Trump's inner circle is illegally profiting off of insider trading and said Congress must find out.